Aurora police seek public’s help determining who painted swastikas on Jewish family’s home

AURORA | Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an Aurora family woke up last week to find swastikas painted on their home.

According to police, early Friday morning someone spotted swastikas painted on the garage door and the mailbox of a home in the 1600 block of South Quintero Way.

Denver 7News reported the victims were Sandy and Howard Wolf, a Jewish couple.

“I was so stunned at first and I think I said something like, ‘who could’ve done such a thing?’” said one of the Wolfs, according to 7News. “I started crying I was almost paralyzed, I would say.”

The family that lives in the home didn’t notice the vandalism until police arrived and notified them, police said.

Police said no other homes were vandalized.

Aurora police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler said in a statement that police are investigating the incident as a “bias-motivated crime,” the department’s term for incidents often referred to as hate crimes.

No information about a potential suspect has been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call police at 303-739-6708.

The Colorado chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism.

“We condemn the hate-filled actions of those who seek divide our nation with fear by targeting members of minority communities,” CAIR-CO co-chairwoman Krista Cole said in a statement. “CAIR-CO offers its solidarity and support to the family and to all Coloradans targeted by hate in these trying times.”

7News/TheDenverChannel.com contributed to this story.