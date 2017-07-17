Aurora police officer charged with misconduct

AURORA | Aurora police are saying little about why an Aurora police lieutenant has been re-assigned to desk duty after being charged last week with misdemeanor official misconduct.

Lt. Leland Anthony Silver was charged July 12 with one count of first-degree official misconduct, according to Arapahoe County District Court documents.

Few details about the allegations against Silver have been released.

In court documents, prosecutors said Silver “unlawfully and knowingly committed an act relating to his office but constituting an unauthorized exercise of his official function.” The documents say the incident happened in May 2015.

A spokeswoman for Arapahoe County prosecutors said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation led the investigation but declined to comment further, citing pending charges.

Aurora police spokesman Officer Bill Hummel said Silver is still with the department but working in a “non-enforcement capacity.”

Silver has been with APD since 2002 and in May 2015 was assigned to the operations division as a patrol lieutenant, Hummel said.

The charges against Hummel came the same week another Aurora officer, Matthew A. Ewert, was charged with multiple felonies in Boulder County, including tampering with evidence and attempt to influence a public official, according to state records. Several media outlets reported the case stemmed from a weapons case involving one of Ewert’s relatives.

After prosecutors charged Silver, Aurora police Chief Nick Metz issued a statement saying the incidents were unrelated and the department was taking the accusations seriously.

“The Aurora Police Department will not tolerate misconduct and there are mechanisms in place which aim to reaffirm a culture of accountability,” Metz said.

The incidents are isolated, Metz said, and don’t reflect on the department as a whole.

“The residents of Aurora are fortunate to be served by a law enforcement agency that practices everyday the culture of “doing things right,” he said. “I could not be more proud of the sacrifice and professionalism that the women and men of the Aurora Police Department exhibit every single day.”