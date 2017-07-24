Aurora police look for man in beating at youth soccer game

A "person of interest" police are looking for in connection with a fight at a youth soccer game. Photo courtesy Aurora police.

AURORA | Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a brawl at a youth soccer game early this month left one person with facial fractures. The incident happened about 3:25 p.m. July 2 at Vista Peak Elementary School, 23551 E. 1st Ave., police said.

Two local teams, “Rayos Libre” and “Atletico Peru Libre” were playing each other when one player was ejected. After the ejection, fans from both sides brawled, police said, and one person was kicked in the head, leaving them with facial fractures.

On Monday police released a picture of a “person of interest” in the attack, a man they said goes by the street name “El Gallo.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the man to call investigators at 303-739-6382. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and could earn a $2,000 reward.