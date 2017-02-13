Aurora police again lead state in DUI arrests with Super Bowl crackdown

AURORA | Just as they did during a New Year’s Eve crackdown on drunk drivers, Aurora police lead the state in DUI arrests over Super Bowl weekend.

Aurora police nabbed 29 suspected drunk drivers during the Feb 3 to Feb. 6 campaign, outpacing Colorado Springs — which made 28 arrests — and Denver, with 27.

Statewide, 273 people were arrests on DUI charges, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, down from 325 arrests during the same period last year. The Denver Broncos competed in and won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

“Last year, nearly one-third of Colorado’s traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver,” Darrell Lingk, director of the office of transportation Safety at CDOT, said in a statement. “Impaired driving is a major issue CDOT will continue to address to help curb Colorado’s traffic deaths. Every time someone chooses to drive impaired, they are putting everyone on the road at risk.”

During the New Year’s crackdown, Aurora police made 30 arrests, seven more than Colorado Springs.

The next statewide campaign is planned for March 10-20 and will cover St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.