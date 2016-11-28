Aurora police investigate ‘KKK’ graffiti vandalism as potential hate crime

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating after an Aurora woman said she found a racial slur and “KKK” spray painted on the front door of her apartment.

The incident happened Nov. 22 at a home in the 22000 block of East Briarwood Drive.

Aurora police spokeswoman Officer Diana Cooley said police were notified around 9 p.m. that day are now investigating. No arrests have been made.

“We are investigating this as a bias-motivated crime, and it is a top priority,” she said. The charge is often referred to as a hate crime.

Cooley said that in addition to the spray painted messages, there was a note left on the door that said “Watch your back kkk.”

The victim was shaken up by the incident, Cooley said, and police are trying to get out the message that incidents like this won’t be tolerated.

After Election Day several similar incidents have been reported around the country.