Aurora police investigate Monday night shooting near Havana and Mississippi

AURORA | A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening near East Mississippi Avenue and South Havana Street, Aurora police said.

Few details about the incident — including the victim’s identity and any details about a potential suspect — have been released. But police said the investigation started when Denver police contacted Aurora police about 6 p.m. and told them there had been a shooting in the 10500 block of Mississippi.

When officers arrived in the area they found a woman who had been shot and rushed her to a local hospital. The woman was in critical condition as of Monday night, police said.

Police said investigators believe two vehicles were traveling east on Mississippi when the shooting occurred. One of the vehicles then crashed into a third vehicle, police said. The “suspect vehicle” then fled the scene, police said.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or with anyone who has information about this case,” police said in a statement. Witnesses are asked to call Agent

Police are asking anyone with information on the slaying to call Detective Matthew Ingui at 303-739-7867 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward.