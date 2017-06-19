Aurora police investigate after Denver police shoot suspect

AURORA | Denver police shot a man in Aurora Sunday after they say he brandished a gun at them during a chase from northeast Denver to central Aurora, police said.

The man, who police said is in his 30s, was wounded and taken to an area hospital. His condition Monday morning was not immediately clear and his identity has not been released.

Aurora police said the incident started around noon Sunday when Denver police responded to a reported of felony menacing in northeast Denver.

Near East 45th Avenue and Peoria Street the Denver officers spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in the incident, police said, and pursued the vehicle into Aurora.

During the chase, the suspect pointed a gun at the officers, Aurora police said.

The driver crashed near East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue and a Denver officer shot him, police said.

Because the shooting happened in Aurora detectives from the Aurora Police Department are leading the investigation, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Steve Conner at 303-739-6190.