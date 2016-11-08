Aurora police investigate Del Mar shooting

AURORA | One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday near Del Mar Park, Aurora police said.

Shortly before 1 p.m. police said on the department’s official twitter feed that officers were “actively investigating” a shooting near 142 Del Mar Circle.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital, but they did not release details about the person’s identity or injuries.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody and police have not released details about a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.