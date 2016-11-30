Aurora police: After spate of hate crimes, city officials push back

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, left, and city council member Bob Roth stand behind. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, left, and city council member Bob Roth stand behind. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan stands by Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz as he talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan stands by Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz as he talks to the press during a press conference after rise in hate crimes in Aurora including two in the past week on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2016 at Aurora Municipal Center. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | A week after someone spray painted a racial slur and “KKK” on Aurora family’s door, vandals committed a similar crime against the same family, police said Wednesday.

Police released few details about the second event, but at a press conference Wednesday Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan and Police Chief Nick Metz said the incidents will not be tolerated.

“This isn’t Aurora, this isn’t Colorado,” Hogan said.

The first incident happened Nov. 22 at a home in the 22000 block of East Briarwood Drive.

Police said they were notified around 9 p.m. that day are investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime.

In addition to the spray painted messages, there was a note left on the door that said “Watch your back kkk.”

Metz declined to discuss the second incident further but said it happened Tuesday night to the same family victimized Nov. 22.

The incidents are two of 25 bias-motivated crimes that have happened in 2016. Since Election Day, there have been six incidents, Metz said.

Crimes like this aren’t just attacks on a single person but are designed to scare the broader populace, Metz said.

“These kinds of situations not only evoke fear in the person who was specifically victimized and targeted, but it evokes fear within the community,” he said.

Because of that, Metz said the department takes these crimes especially seriously and with throw more resources at them than a typical graffiti case.

Hogan said Aurora — as one of the most-diverse cities in the country — has long condemned these types of crimes and will continue to do so.

“We will not allow anyone to be victimized based upon the way they look or what they believe. Hate crimes in all forms are absolutely unacceptable in Aurora,” Hogan said.