Aurora police chief to transgender community: You’re welcome here in the police department

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AURORA | A day after President Donald Trump said transgender people would be barred from military service, Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said his department has no such policy.

“If US Military wont take U, @AuroraPD will!” Metz said in a tweet Thursday morning addressed to the transgender community.

Metz said the department needs officers, dispatchers, crime scene investigators and others.

He encouraged people to visit the department’s recruitment booth at the city’s gay pride festival slated for Aug. 5.