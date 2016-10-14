Aurora police arrest sex assault suspect, say there could be more victims

AURORA | Police say a sexual assault suspect is in custody after he forced his way into a woman’s west Aurora home and assaulted her and tried to attack another woman.

Richardo Corral-Venegas, 25, was arrested Thursday on several charges, police said, including sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and criminal attempt to commit first degree burglary.

On Oct. 4 Corral-Venegas forced his way into an apartment in the 1300 block of South Geneva Way and sexually assaulted a woman there. Later, he tried to force his way into another woman’s home in the same complex but she was able to fight him off, police said.

Beyond those two incidents, police said investigators believe their could be more victims who were assaulted by Corral-Venegas. Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have been attacked to call Sex Crimes Detective Jennifer Spanos at 303-739-6153 or Sex Crimes Detective Del Matticks at 303-739-6367.