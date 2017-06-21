Aurora police arrest man in Ouray Street slaying

AURORA | A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after Aurora police say he gunned down a man Sunday in the driveway of an Aurora home.

Philip Wilson, mug shot courtesy Aurora police.

Philip K. Wilson also faces misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from the incident Monday evening at 1948 S. Ouray St.

The Arapahoe County coroner’s office identified the slain man as 32-year-old Leon Charles Reimers. The coroner said Reimers died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said they responded to the home on a report of a shooting and when they arrived found a man in the driveway who had been shot.

The man later died at a local hospital.

“Officers at the scene were able to get a good description of the shooter and located him a short distance from the scene on an RTD bus,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Warren Miller with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6117.