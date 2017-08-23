Aurora police accuse Grandview High guard of sex with student

AURORA | A security guard at Grandview High School was arrested in May for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages and engaging in sexual acts with a student at the school.

Broderick Jerrod Lundie, 29, was arrested May 4 on sexual exploitation, sexual assault and obscenities charges. Lundie is alleged to have been texting with several students and is accused of illegal sexual contact with at least one student.

Lundie was immediately placed on administrative leave per Cherry Creek School District policy, said Abbe Smith, spokeswoman for CCSD. Lundie resigned in May after the arrest.

The news of Lundie became widespread the same day Aurora Police Department and CCSD had a press conference to announce the arrest of Prairie Middle School teacher Brian Vasquez on multiple counts of sexual assault and exploitation. In the press conference, APD said they believed there could be more victims and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Smith said APD was handling both cases and decided to have the press conference on Vasquez. No press release was made at the time of Lundie’s arrest.

“The Aurora Police Department is handling the criminal case associated with Broderick Lundie and it’s within their purview to make a press release in the event on an arrest,” Smith said.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Lundie, who is due in court for arraignment next week, he started communicating with students via instagram and later via text. It wasn’t clear from the affidavit how old any of the students were, but state records show Lundie is accused of sexual assault on a victim between 15 and 18 years old and on a victim 10 years younger than he is.