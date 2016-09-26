AURORA TO PAKISTAN: 6 quotes on the debate…from Pakistanis

EDITOR’S NOTE: Aurora Sentinel reporter Quincy Snowdon is traveling on an exchange visit organized by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) as part of a program funded by the U.S. State Department. He’ll be reporting regularly during his adventure.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN | The debate heard ’round the hotel lobby is nearly upon us.

And while that particular event hasn’t proven to be much of a point of interest (maybe because it starts at 6 a.m. local time) with the dozens of Pakistanis our group has chatted with in the past two weeks, the political equivalent of Jumanji, er, this year’s U.S. election is certainly on folks’ radars.

Most reactions have been similar to those murmured throughout the U.S. in the past 18 months, such as “What is going on?” and “How?”

Here’s a snapshot of what some local folks have said regarding the race between this year’s donkeys and elephants. Specific attribution has been withheld, at times upon request, and at times for the safety of the speaker — political discourse can be a volatile, dangerous business in Pakistan.

“Yes people are watching…and laughing at (the election).” – A liberal, elected official.

“I still remember Ms. Clinton’s ‘snakes in the backyard example,” same elected official as above. The comment was in reference to the following comment made while Clinton was Secretary of State in 2011, ““You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbors. You know, eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard.”

“The general Pakistani appetite for news is higher than Americans’. People in more rural parts of the country are at least interested in U.S. politics, whereas in the U.S., someone in Nashville doesn’t care about Pakistani politics.” — editor of a nationwide Pakistani news agency.

“I don’t think it’s the love of Hilary Clinton, it’s the problem from Trump. Some of the statements he makes…many people think Hilary Clinton is a better option.” — leader of an Islamabad-based think tank.

“(Donald Trump) would fit right in in Pakistan — all he would have to do is dye his hair black. Or, at least a darker shade of orange.” — program officer with the International Center for Journalists.

And an aside on Trump: I’ve yet to meet a self-admitted Trump supporter from Pakistan. The primary issue seems to be Trump’s comments about Muslims. Banning all followers of that religion from entering the U.S., as Trump has suggested he would pursue if elected, could have a significant effect on the inhabitants of The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, about 97 percent of whom identify as Muslim.

And…another asterisk on the sample size. These comments were largely made by members of the media, elected offials and academics. Which are, admittedly, not sects that traditionally camp themselves in Trump’s corner.

Happy debate watching.

Originally from Connecticut, Quincy Snowdon ditched the East Coast about six years ago for Colorado’s thinner air and higher mountains. He’s worked at the Aurora Sentinel in Aurora for two years and something like 68 days (but who’s counting?). He spends most of his days writing about spats on the local board of education and the city’s art scene. But he’s also been known to write about crime, food and the occasional business opening. His likes include climbing up Front Range rock piles, Barilla pasta and getting lost in YouTube worm holes — usually pertaining to bloopers from seasons 3-5 of the American sitcom The Office. His dislikes include deadlines, people who refuse to provide their last names and spotty WiFi connections.