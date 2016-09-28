Aurora metro area vets seek significant VA changes this election season

AURORA | When he arrived at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Texas after being paralyzed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, David Daniel Ortiz was hardly impressed by his rehab options.

“Their rehab was ‘Here is you chair, good luck,’” the 34-year-old Army veteran said. “That wasn’t good enough for me.”

After some aggressive lobbying on his own behalf, Ortiz wound up at Craig Hospital in Denver — the facility he believed would offer the best care in the country.

Now living in Colorado, Ortiz is watching this election closely and said he wishes candidates were more specific about the issues that matter to veterans like him — especially how to improve the VA.

“Don’t thank me for my service, do something real,” he said.

In Aurora, which is home to Buckley Air Force Base and a long-delayed VA Hospital project, veterans will likely be an important voting block this fall. The 6th Congressional District, which includes all of Aurora as well as a swath of the south suburbs, is home to about 50,000 veterans, according to Census data.

But despite their clout, many veterans say their issues have rarely received the sort of specific attention they’re hoping for, and that goes for sitting politicians as well as those running this fall.

For Ortiz, who is a media relations manager for the United Veterans Committee of Colorado and has advised Morgan Carroll’s congressional campaign, said he wishes VA issues got more attention.

Specifically, he said he’d like to see Congress make it easier to fire VA employees who mess up.

At Craig, Ortiz said he was treated by top-notch doctors who were always focused on him, a far cry from the care he got at the VA in Texas.

“They can create a climate that is reactive in a quick way to what the patients need, whereas the VA is this big lumbering system,” he said.

He also wants to see the VA forced to email patients instead of calling them or sending details about their care or appointments through the mail.

Those two issues — adopting mandatory secure messaging for the VA and making it easier to can low-performing employees — should be easy fixes, he said, but they rarely get attention on the campaign trail.

“I’m tired of empty words and I’m tired of party rhetoric,” he said.

Two of the biggest veteran groups in the country — the VFW and American Legion — have also lamented a lack of action on VA issues, mainly in Congress.

The American Legion lambasted Congress for not tweaking the rules for veterans unhappy with their care at the VA.

“Modernizing VA’s archaic appeals process is of the utmost priority. Over the past year, the American Legion has engaged in discussions with VA leadership, VSOs, and private attorneys to improve the claims and appeals process,” American Legion National Commander Charles E. Schmidt said in a statement.

The VFW echoed that sentiment earlier this month and said Congress needs to tackle VA improvements before the election, not after.

“I cannot tell you how disappointed I am in the 114th Congress,” VFW National Commander Brian Duffy said in a statement. “Both the VA and the VFW have point blank told Congress what the department needs to better serve veterans, yet it appears every funding bill is going to be tabled until after the November elections, which means another continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government that does little to strengthen national security or bolster the VA’s programs and services for veterans.”

Jon Soltz, chairman and co-founder of VoteVets.org, a progressive veterans group, said that in down ballot races, including Senate races around the country, veterans issues have received more attention than they have at the top of the ticket.

“But Americans pay less attention to the down ballot races than the presidential,” he said.

He noted that during the first presidential debate this week, veterans weren’t discussed in any detail, while Trump’s comments about a beauty queen were.

Vote Vets has already spent several million against Donald Trump, and Soltz, who served in the Army in Iraq, said he lays the blame for the dearth of specific proposals on vets issues at the GOP nominee’s feet.

“It’s worse right now because if had been Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz against (Hillary Clinton) they would have been trying to have a policy debate,” he said.

This race is often dominated by reaction to some of trump’s more-controversial statements and Soltz said that has a way of pushing veterans issues — especially reforming the VA — to the sidelines.

“Unless he wants to have a serious conversation about veterans we’re not going to have one,” he said.

Frank Crocker, Colorado director for the right-leaning vets group Concerned Veterans For America, said the lack of discussion about the VA has been frustrating.

While the agency has been plagued by controversies in recent years — including delays and cost over runs at the Aurora hospital and long delays for vets seeking care around the country — that string of headlines has not lead to many specifics from politicians, he said.

Crocker, who served in the Marine Corps. and is now in the reserves, said that politicians occasionally mention the need to “reform the VA,” but it’s not followed by specifics about how to make the agency better.

“What does that mean specifically?” he said. “You cant just say ‘we are gonna reform the VA.’”