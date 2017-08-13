Aurora man shot, wounded on RTD bus by at-large suspects, police say

AURORA | Few details are known about what led to a man being shot on an RTD bus traveling on Colfax Sunday afternoon.

Aurora Police said via twitter that the shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. while the bus was near East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard. Regional Transportation District officials told 9 news that there were other passengers on the bus when the driver heard a dispute among riders and pulled over. The unidentified man was shot then by unidentified suspects.

Police later said via Twitter that the shooting victim was in serious but stable condition.