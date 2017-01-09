Aurora man killed in Chaffee County crash

AURORA | A 21-year-old Aurora man died Sunday when he was hit by a truck near the Mount Princeton Hot Springs resort in Chaffee County.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Karter Hopkins was crossing Chaffee County Road 162 about four miles west of Colorado Highway 285 near the resort when a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 hit him.

After the impact, the truck, driven by Zackry Austin, 33, of Nathrop, slid off the road and struck a large rock.

Hopkins died at the scene, CSP said in a statement; Austin was not hurt.

CSP said alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash, and said Hopkins was crossing the road in a dark area when he was struck.