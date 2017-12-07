Aurora man facing federal child porn charges after filming sex acts in his home

AURORA | An Aurora man is facing federal child pornography charges and prosecutors say they believe there may be more victims out there.

Ryan McCraw, mug shot courtesy US Attorney's Office.

Ryan Charles McCraw, 37, was indicted in October on charges of coercion, enticement and production of child pornography, according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said McCraw, who made his first court appearance this week, met underage boys online and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with the boys over the course of months, asking them to send him sexually explicit images online.

He later met the boys in person and engaged in sex acts with them, which he filmed at his Aurora home, prosecutors said.

“Authorities believe that there could be other victims of the defendant,” the statement said.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information on the case to call the FBI at 970-663-1028.