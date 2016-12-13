Aurora man faces prison term for luring Conn. girl

AURORA | An Aurora man faces at least 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to entice a 13-year-old girl in Connecticut.

Nathaniel Smith, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hartford, Conn., to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut.

In a statement, prosecutors said Smith, who has been in jail since his arrest in January, used his cell phone and chatting services, including Kik and Skype, to try to lure the girl.

At sentencing Smith faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, prosecutors said.