Aurora man faces drug charges after I-80 stop in Nevada

CARLIN, Nev. | A Colorado man is facing drug charges in northeast Nevada after police pulled him over for a taillight violation while driving on U.S. Interstate 80 west of Elko.

Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes says 28-year-old Nguyen Tran of Aurora, Colorado allegedly was traveling with four large duffel bags filled with 70 pounds of marijuana.

Fobes told the Elko Daily Free Press (http://tinyurl.com/zuqeq6f) an officer searched Tran’s car after he pulled him over Friday night and smelled the pot.

He says the officer also found a meth pipe under the front seat of the vehicle, and later discovered three Hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

In addition to being ticketed for the tail lamp violation, Tran has been charged with one count each of trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling and possession of a controlled substance.