Aurora man arrested in New Mexico after Pueblo carjacking

AURORA | An Aurora man accused of an armed carjacking in Pueblo has been arrested in New Mexico, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Villalobos Macias, 22, was arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico, the Pueblo County sheriff’s office said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office previously said in a news release that Villalobos Macias brandished a gun and carjacked an SUV around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Piñon rest area north of Pueblo.

Deputies say the suspect drove into the rest area in a truck before approaching an SUV. A woman sitting in the SUV said it was running and she was sitting in the passenger seat while the driver was inside the rest area.

Villalobos Macias had a gun in his hand and pointed it at the woman before pulling it back, deputies said. The woman heard a gunshot and said Villalobos Macias then broke the driver’s side window and got in.

The woman got out of the car and ran while the SUV sped south on Interstate 25, deputies said.

Police in New Mexico found the SUV about three hours later and arrested Villalobos Macias, deputies said.

He remains in custody in New Mexico and is facing several charges in Pueblo County, including is aggravated motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery and menacing with a deadly weapon.