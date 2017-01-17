Aurora man accused of string of sex crimes back behind bars

AURORA | A man accused of sex trafficking after after assaulting multiple teens at a swank Aurora home — where investigators say he forced teens to have sex in exchange for gifts, shelter and food ­— is back behind bars after violating bail.

Sean Crumpler, 50, was booked into jail over the weekend and a judge ruled Tuesday that his bail should be increased to $500,000 — cash only — according to Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for Arapahoe County prosecutors.

According to a report by Denver TV station FOX 31, Crumpler was barred from contacting minors as part of his release but was caught paying for a hotel room for two 17-year-old boys.

Crumpler was still behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records, and is due in court again in April.

In early 2016, a judge ruled after a lengthy hearing that there was enough evidence for Crumpler, who is a registered sex offender, to stand trial on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and unlawful sexual contact charges related to three different boys who were 16 at the time of the contact.