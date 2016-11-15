Aurora looks to add a Korean War Memorial

AURORA | Aurora residents could be seeing a war memorial dedicated to Korean veterans in the coming months, but many details are unsettled.

At an Aurora City Council study session Monday, council members moved forward a measure that would allow a Korean War Memorial to be located on yet-to-be-determined city property.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial. City officials hope to create a United Nations Heritage Site honoring Korean War veterans modeled after how Aurora created the Freedom Memorial. Aurora Sentinel File Photo.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, a strong proponent for the measure, said the memorial would honor those who served in the Korean War — fought from 1950 to 1953 —and serve a larger audience as well.

“The view is to try and create something that is a United Nations Heritage Site,” he said. “Those sites are few and far between. Those sites result in many people visiting them over the course of time. It’s something I believe this community ought to endorse.”

Hogan said this memorial would follow the Aurora’s Colorado Freedom Memorial’s path of being independently funded. He said committee members involved with the memorial would need to provide their own funding for the site, as well as design and longterm maintenance plans. The Colorado Freedom Memorial at Springhill Park near Buckley Air Force Base took its founder Rick Crandall more than a decade to fund and build.

“This may be a multi-month project, this may be a multi-year project before it comes back to council for final approval,” Hogan said.

Jim McGibney, an honorary consul of the Republic of Korea in Denver who has has been working with Aurora’s Korean community on the measure for two years, said Aurora is the ideal spot for the project.

“The reason we thought we had a shot at it here, the Korean War was the first United Nations war ever fought. It involved 22 countries that were participants,” he said. “We have a large number of Korean War vets in Colorado. The whole idea being Aurora is the one city as you look around our country that really carries pretty much all 22 countries.”

Aurora is often considered the most diverse city in Colorado, with 105 different ethnic groups living within the city’s borders that each speak their own language. One in five of Aurora’s residents are estimated to have been born in another country.

The measure still needs to be heard at a regular city council meeting for final approval.

OTHER ITEMS HEARD AT STUDY SESSION

Council members agreed to move forward with renegotiating the final year of Anadarko’s $9.5-million water contract with Aurora for its oil and gas drilling due to a slumping industry. In 2012, Anadarko entered into an agreement with Aurora to purchase “used” water from the city for five years at a rate of 1,500 acre feet per year. The company is in the final year of its agreement with the city, and still owes $2,025,915, according to city documents. The new agreement would spread the company’s 1,500 acre-feet payment over three years, with Anadarko purchasing 500 acre feet of water per year. Anadarko is also offering the city an incentive for the contract change that will include 150 Lupton Meadows Ditch Company shares to pay for some of the full $2 million-plus still owed.

