Aurora lawmakers back joint resolution urging Trump to rescind immigration order

AURORA | Aurora legislators are among the Colorado politicians pushing back against President Donald Trump’s executive order by sponsoring joint resolution asking the new president to reconsider recent executive orders.

Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Sen. Rhonda Fields were among lawmakers who earlier today penned a House Joint Resolution urging the “immediate rescission of the Executive Order regarding the entry of foreign nationals into the United States that was issued by the President of the United States.”

President Trump signed an executive order last week freezing the refugee program and barring travel from seven primarily Muslim nations, much to the dismay and concern of some Aurorans, refugees and immigrant communities.

“When I heard about President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries and refugees in Syria from entering our country, I was outraged and heartbroken,” Fields said in statement. “I represent Aurora, which is home to immigrants and refugees from all over the globe, and this is goes against everything we stand for.”

Backed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, Michaelson Jenet co-sponsored the resolution with Rep. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, in the House; Fields co-sponsored with Sen. Michael Merrifield, D-Colorado Springs, in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The resolution was also supported by Aurora representatives Mike Weissman, Janet Buckner, Jovan Melton and Dominique Jackson.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the current administration’s executive order issued late last week which imposes travel restrictions on seven Muslim majority countries is in complete opposition to American values and our tradition of immigration, free travel and acceptance of refugees,” Bucker said in a statement. “I will always be an advocate for the people of Aurora, Colorado, and House District 40, which is comprised of a diverse and culturally rich population.”

In addition to the resolution, Jackson, who represents House District 42, is demonstrating her solidarity with Aurora’s diverse community by creating a resource guide for refugees and immigrants who have questions or need help during this time.

“(Trump’s executive order is) abhorrent. It’s awful. It’s a dark moment in our history, I believe,” Jackson said. “When you single out individuals or groups, subject them to religious persecution, that’s a problem. I don’t think we can be silent when we’re facing this kind of blatant racism and discrimination.”

Aurora Republican representatives Cole Wist, Susan Beckman and Philip Covarrubias voted against the resolution.