Aurora killer gets third life term

A convicted killer already sentenced to prison for two Denver slayings received another life sentence for a fatal 2015 shooting at an Aurora bar.

Kenneth Ray Banks, 22, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder for killing Fallon Devon Dewitt, 34, on Nov. 20, 2015.

An Adams County judge immediately sentenced Banks to life in prison for Dewitt’s slaying and an additional 32 years in prison for wounding Michael Vincent Green, 34, who was with Dewitt at the time of the slaying.

According to Adams County prosecutors, the pair were walking out of the Montview Bar and Grill, 11680 E. Montview Blvd. when Banks approached them, asked for a cigarette and shot them.

“This was senseless. This was pointless,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tariq Sheikh said at the sentencing hearing, according to a statement from prosecutors. “His only motivation was to gain credibility with the Crips. He hunted a Blood that night. He saw a guy with red sneakers on and shot him.”

Banks was sentenced earlier this year to two life terms for two slayings in Denver that also occurred in November 2015. he has been jailed since his arrest following the string of slayings.