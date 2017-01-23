Aurora firefighter hurt figthing Joliet Street blaze

AURORA | An Aurora firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured battling a fire Monday morning, a department spokeswoman said.

The firefighter was later released from the hospital and sent home for the day, but isn’t expected to miss further shifts, said Aurora fire spokeswoman Lt. Laure Bridges.

Bridges said she couldn’t say what the firefighter’s injuries were because of privacy concerns, but said he was hurt while fighting a house fire at 1364 Joliet St.

Fire officials aren’t sure how the blaze started, but they believe someone was squatting in the vacant home before the fire started at about 8 a.m. Monday.

The blaze caused serious damage, Bridges said, but fire officials aren’t certain yet whether the home was completely destroyed.