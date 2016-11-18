Aurora fire: Deadly blaze was electrical accident

AURORA | A house fire Nov. 16 that killed one person and injured several others started because of an accidental electrical malfunction, fire investigators have determined.

Four people were initially hospitalized after the blaze at a home near Del Mar Park, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, but fire officials on social media said Wednesday night that one victim had died. Fire officials said Thursday that another person was in critical condition, while two others had been released from the hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

The blaze started sometime before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 12710 E. 7th Ave., according to a tweet from Aurora fire’s Twitter account.

The home, which is just northeast of Del Mar Park near East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, was fully engulfed in flames by about 6:30 a.m.

Five people in all were treated for injuries.