Aurora coordinating donation drive for Puerto Rican hurricane victims

AURORA | Nearly a month after Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico in devastation the island is still in recovery mode and in need of some basic supplies. The widespread destruction has led the City of Aurora to host a donation drive for the victims of the Category 4 hurricane.

Four donation sites will be set up Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items the city will be collection are:

Food (non-perishable items only)

Bottled water

Diapers (for children and adults)

Flashlights and batteries

Solar-powered items

New portable generators

This is the second time this year the city has collected items for hurricane victims. Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan asked the city to pull together and donate items for Hurricane Harvey victims last month.

“Now, seeing and hearing the difficult stories coming out of Puerto Rico, and receiving the specific request for help through the U.S. Conference of Mayors, I know this city can again step up and make a difference,” Hogan said in a statement.

The following places are drop off locations:

Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave. (east parking lot, at northwest corner of South Sable Boulevard and East Centrepoint Drive)

Walmart, 6101 S. Aurora Parkway (Southlands)

Costco, 1471 S. Havana St. (south parking lot near tire center)

Walmart, 5650 S. Chambers Road (Pioneer Hills)

For more information, go to AuroraGov.org/HurricaneHelp.