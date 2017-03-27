Aurora code officer’s body camera catches him calling prostitute

AURORA | An Aurora code officer was sentenced to probation this month after his body camera recorded him soliciting two prostitutes last year.

Paul Thorne pleaded guilty March 6 to one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution and was immediately sentenced to six months probation and 60 hours of community service, according to Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office.

According to an Aurora police report, Thorne was on duty and wearing one of the code enforcement division’s new body cameras Dec. 28 when he called two different prostitutes. The cameras were being used in a testing phase at the time.

When a supervisor reviewed the tapes a few days later, he heard Thorne tell someone over the phone that he found their number via “back page” and ask about the person’s “donation price.” Investigators said the phrase “donation price” is common slang used to determine a prostitute’s cost.

The supervisor contacted Aurora police, who launched an investigation.

Thorne later resigned and told police he “accepted full responsibility.”

The city’s code enforcement officers started wearing body cameras last year as part of a pilot program.

City Council set aside $32,000 in their 2017 budget for 40 cameras for 24 code enforcement and 14 animal protection officers to wear following a series of encounters with testy residents.