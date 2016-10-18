Aurora city council ponders a true downtown, new development as part of city’s masterplan

AURORA | Aurora’s image problem as an unsafe city and its lack of a true downtown are leading concerns for the 500 online survey responses from the public as part of updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

“We heard a lot about image and identity,”John Houseal of Houseal Lavigne Associates, a consultant, told Aurora City Council members at a special study session Monday. “The thing we’ve heard more than most is it is not safe here.”

The city’s in the process of creating a new comprehensive plan over the next year-and-a-half aimed to represent a “collective vision for Aurora’s future” and help guide city leaders for the next 10 years or more, according to a news release from Aurora public information officer Julie Patterson.

On Monday, Houseal presented the results that have been collected on the city-run website www.auroraplacesplan.com, which also serve as resource for information as the plan is crafted.

He also said Aurora lacks an identifiable downtown, though it host several neighborhood gathering places. Houseal said creating a city that appeals as a “cool city” to live in is even more important than focusing on economic development in Aurora.

“Economic development is more than just a numbers game,” he said. “It has transferred from a numbers game to how many brewpubs do you have per capita?”

Houseal went on to ask city council members what they believe are the most important issues facing Aurora, and what specific projects council members would like to see happen.

Aurora Ward II Councilwoman Renie Peterson said she was worried about a lack of senior housing and starter homes in Aurora. Aurora’s Ward VI Councilwoman Francoise Bergan said she was concerned about overgrowth in Aurora.

“Our city is so large in territory. It’s not just about transportation, but how do you connect a downtown,” Bergan said. “We’re probably larger than some counties.”

In terms of specific projects she would like undertaken, Peterson added she would like to see more established restaurants coming to the Aurora portion of East Colfax Avenue.

The meeting with city council was informational. Houseal says his consulting team will complete the draft plan by the end of 2017.

The plan — Aurora Places — will serve as a foundation for decision making in the city, establishing policies and recommendations related to land use and development, housing, transportation and mobility, community health and sustainability, diversity and more. The plan is to feature detailed strategies for successful implementation, according to a news release.

Aurora has not updated its comprehensive plan since 2009.