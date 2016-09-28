Aurora boy hit by car while walking to school

AURORA | An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car Wednesday morning while walking to Aurora Hills Middle School.

According to Aurora police, the crash happened a few minutes before 9 a.m. when two 11-year-old boys were crossing East Mississippi Avenue and South Uvalda Street.

While the boys were in the street the lights started to change and they tried to run to the other side of the street, police said.

Two cars saw the boys and stopped so they could pass, but a third westbound driver didn’t see the boys and struck one of them.

The driver, Sandra Martinez, 21, of Denver, had a green light when the brown Buick sedan she was driving struck the boy.

Police said the boy was rushed to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries” and was in critical condition this afternoon.