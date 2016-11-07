Aurora agrees to pay stunning $2.6 million settlement to family of Vinzant, unarmed black man killed by cops in 2015

AURORA | The City of Aurora has agreed to pay a stunning $2.6 million in a settlement with the family of an unarmed black man shot dead by a city SWAT officer in 2015.

City officials released few other details at a press conference Monday morning, other than to say that the city and family also discussed ways to affect city policy to prevent similar shootings in the future. Officials said confidentiality agreements and city personnel privacy laws prevented them from discussing the case.

Paul Jerothe

A Jefferson County grand jury last December cleared officer Paul Jerothe of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of Naeschylus Vinzant on March 6, 2015. Police said Vizant was being arrested and appeared to be reaching in his pocket when Jerothe shot him.

Police later learned Vinzant — who was wanted on kidnapping, escape and other charges — was unarmed.

Naeschylus Vinzant's son Graylen Carter, 9, hugs her godmother tightly during a protest March 11 at the corner of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. A crowd of more than 30 people gathered at an intersection near the Aurora Municipal Center on Wednesday to protest last weekís shooting death of an unarmed black man named Naeschylus Vinzant at the hands of police and demand details about the shooting. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Naeschylus Vinzant's son Graylen Carter, 9, hugs her godmother tightly during a protest March 11 at the corner of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. A crowd of more than 30 people gathered at an intersection near the Aurora Municipal Center on Wednesday to protest last weekís shooting death of an unarmed black man named Naeschylus Vinzant at the hands of police and demand details about the shooting. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) A protester speaks his mind March 11 at the corner of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. A crowd of more than 30 people gathered at an intersection near the Aurora Municipal Center on Wednesday to protest last weekís shooting death of an unarmed black man named Naeschylus Vinzant at the hands of police and demand details about the shooting. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Shareef Aleem asks for justice as cars drive past March 11 at the corner of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. A crowd of more than 30 people gathered at an intersection near the Aurora Municipal Center on Wednesday to protest last weekís shooting death of an unarmed black man named Naeschylus Vinzant at the hands of police and demand details about the shooting. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Anjene Jackson cries over the death of Naeschylus Vinzant during a protest March 11 at the corner of East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard. A crowd of more than 30 people gathered at an intersection near the Aurora Municipal Center on Wednesday to protest last week’s shooting death of an unarmed black man named Naeschylus Vinzant at the hands of police and demand details about the shooting. (Marla R. Keown/Aurora Sentinel) Naeschylus Vinzant, 37

Jerothe was 10 to 15 feet away from Vinzant when he fired, the grand jury report said. Several other officers were on the scene and none of them fired their weapons. Jerothe, a nine-year APD veteran, believed Vinzant was going make good on statements he made to police in 2013 that he would shoot it out with officers rather than go back to prison.

“Officer Jerothe believed that Mr. Vinzant was going to shoot. Officer Jerothe testified he thought he was going to be killed,” the report said.

While cities across the country have errupted in sometimes violent protests over the police shootings of unarmed or armed blacks, Aurora protests were peaceful, even after the results of the investigation were released last year.

According to investigators, Vinzant was standing with his left hand holding a cell phone to his ear — though phone records indicate he was not actually making a call — and his right hand in his pocket when he was shot, the report said. Jerothe testified Vinzant jerked his right arm back, and other officers testified the jerking motion was similar to a person pulling a gun, not someone raising their hands to surrender, the report said.

Jerothe then fired one shot from his M-4 rifle, striking Vinzant in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

After officers found only a set of keys in Vinzant’s pocket and not a gun, Jerothe testified that he “kind of locked up,” the report said.