Army: Soldier killed in Fort Carson training accident was shot

FORT CARSON | The military says a soldier who was killed during a training exercise in Colorado was accidentally shot.

The Army on Thursday identified the soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte of North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The Army says Turcotte was killed at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday during an exercise using live ammunition at Fort Carson, an infantry post just outside Colorado Springs. No other details were released. An investigation is underway.

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015 and had deployed once, to Kosovo.

He was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the 4th Infantry Division based at Fort Carson.