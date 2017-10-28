Armed man killed after fleeing from Colorado officers

GREELEY, Colo. | The Greeley Police Department says officers shot and killed a suspect after he rammed a police cruiser and brandished a handgun during a pursuit.

Authorities say the man was wanted on two felony warrants, including one for a parole violation and another for menacing behavior.

Officers say when they tried to take the man into custody late Friday at a mobile home park, he backed up his vehicle and rammed a police vehicle before speeding away.

Officers followed him for several minutes and at one point they say he pointed a handgun out the window. They caught up with him again at the mobile home park around 2 a.m. and opened fire after he failed to follow their commands.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.