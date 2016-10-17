Arkansas wildlife refuge rescuing big cats from Colorado

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. | An Arkansas wildlife refuge is rescuing more than 100 big cats and other animals from a Colorado zoo that’s closing.

Miranda Smith of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge near Eureka Springs told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2eev140 ) that the refuge has purchased Serenity Springs Wildlife Center in Calhan, Colorado.

Smith says Turpentine Creek was already home to 84 big cats and 11 bears at its 459-acre site. She says Serenity Springs has 103 big cats and 11 bears.

She said Turpentine Creek plans to keep about 32 cats and is working to find homes for the others. Turpentine Creek doesn’t plan to keep any of the bears.

Smith said the owner of Serenity Springs had been ill and unable to care for the animals and spent about two years searching for a place to take care of the animals.

