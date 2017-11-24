Argentina: Search for missing sub accelerates despite blast

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina | The round-the-clock international search for a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for nine days is accelerating amid growing fears for its 44 crew members.

The Argentine navy says an explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub went missing on Nov. 15. That’s led some family members of the crew to give up hope of a rescue. Navy officials and outside experts worry that even if the ARA San Juan is intact but submerged, its crew may be running out of oxygen.

But spokesman Enrique Balbi said Friday that Russia is sending an Antonov transport aircraft and a ship is being adapted in the southern Patagonian port of Comodoro Rivadavia to carry a U.S. Navy submarine rescue chamber to the area.

This Google Earth image provided by CTBTO shows a visualization of the hydro-acoustic anomaly “consistent with an explosion” that was recorded on Nov. 15, 2017, near the time and place of the disappearance of the submarine ARA San Juan. Argentina's navy reported the ominous development Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, that prompted relatives of the 44 crew members to burst into tears, and some to say they had lost all hope of rescue. (CTBTO via AP) Men hang an Argentine flag on a fence at the Mar de Plata Naval Base after the navy announced a sound detected during the search for the missing ARA San Juan submarine is consistent with that of an explosion, in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A Navy spokesperson said the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the submarine, adding there was no sign the explosion might be linked to any attack. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Relatives and friends of Alejandro Tagliaprieta, a crew member on the missing ARA San Juan submarine, cry at the naval base where they hung a flag on the fence in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The navy says an explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub went missing on Nov. 15. That's led some to give up hope. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Relatives and friends of Alejandro Tagliaprieta, a crew member on the missing ARA San Juan submarine, embrace at the navy base in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The navy says an explosion occurred near the time and place where the sub went missing on Nov. 15. That's led some to give up hope. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

“Despite all the effort that has been carried out, we haven’t been able to find the San Juan submarine,” Balbi told reporters. “The search ends when we find the vessel.”

More than a dozen airplanes and ships have been participating in the multinational search despite stormy weather that has caused powerful waves. Search teams are ranging across an area of some 185,000 square miles (480,000 square kilometers), which is roughly the size of Spain.

The German-built diesel-electric TR-1700 class submarine was commissioned in 1985 and was most recently refitted in 2014.

Some relatives of the crew have lashed out at the navy for its response and for putting their loved ones at risk in a vessel that is more than 30 years old.

But Balbi has defended the Argentine navy, saying that “with respect to the maintenance and state of our naval and air units, no unit ever leaves port or takes off if it isn’t in operating conditions to navigate or fly with total security.”