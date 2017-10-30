Arapahoe County deputy shoots and kills former deputy outside sheriff HQ

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CENTENNIAL | The Arapahoe County sheriff says deputies shot and killed a former deputy outside the agency’s headquarters.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Dave Walcher said in a statement issued Monday that 50-year-old Mark Bidon died on Sunday night at the scene.

Walcher’s statement says a deputy was leaving the employee parking lot of the sheriff’s office and saw a car backed into the exit gate area. His statement says the deputy saw the man inside the car had a gun.

Two other deputies then came to the gate. Walcher says the man turned the gun toward one of the deputies and they fired.

It’s not clear how many deputies fired shots. They haven’t been named.

Walcher says Bidon worked for the sheriff’s office from 2000 to 2010, when he resigned.