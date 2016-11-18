Arapahoe County assessor Corbin Sakdol to retire in 2017

AURORA | After a quarter century at the assessor’s office, Arapahoe County Assessor Corbin Sakdol is set to retire in January, two years before his third and final term expires.

Sakdol, who has been elected treasurer three times, said in a statement announcing his plans that the decision to leave office wasn’t easy.

“I’m proud of our many accomplishments,” he said. “My decision to retire is difficult, however it is based on my multi‐year succession plan and term limits that prevent me from running for re‐election in 2018.”

Arapahoe County spokeswoman Andrea Rasizer said state law says the Board of County Commissioners is responsible for appointing Sakdol’s replacement.

That replacement will be appointed before Sakdol leaves office Jan. 6, she said.