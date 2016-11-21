Aqib Talib, Derek Wolfe back for Broncos’ stretch run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Cornerback Aqib Talib and defensive end Derek Wolfe fully participated in the Denver Broncos’ practice Monday following the team’s much-needed bye week.

Talib has missed the last two games with a bad lower back and Wolfe suffered a hairline fracture of his right elbow in a game against Oakland on Nov. 6.

Also, rookie fullback Andy Janovich ditched the cast he’d been wearing since breaking his right hand against the Texans on Oct. 24.

The only players who missed Monday’s practice were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, whose wife is in labor, and center Matt Paradis, who is dealing with a sore hip and has been held out of practice for much of this month.

The Broncos (7-3) host Kansas City (7-3) Sunday night.

