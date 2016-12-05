APS assistant principal named best in state

AURORA | For the second time this year, an assistant principal from Aurora Public Schools has been recognized as one of the best in the state by a panel of her peers.

The Colorado Association of School Executives and the Colorado Association of Secondary School Principals named Hinkley High School Assistant Principal Suzanne Acheson the 2017 Colorado assistant principal of the year, CASE announced in a press release issued Nov. 28.

“At Hinkley, we live by the motto, ‘To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who are T-Birds, the sky is home,’” Acheson said in a statement. “And I think this recognition for our school both speaks to our motto and shows our students that they can truly accomplish anything.”

Acheson has been credited with helping Hinkley increase graduation rates and raise ACT scores, according to CASE. She also played a hand in helping the local high school earn the recognition of the International Baccalaureate of the Americas as one of the most inclusive IB programs in the country last year, according to CASE.

“[Suzanne] exemplifies the belief that all students can and must learn at high levels and works with her teams to break the cycle of poverty by ensuring that students are successful,” Hinkley principal Matthew Willis said in a statement. “She believes in equity not just equality and works to ensure the school provides access for all.”

A panel of educators, assembled by CASSP, elected Acheson through a nomination process earlier this year. She was formally presented with her award at an assembly held at Hinkley Monday afternoon.

“CASE and CASSP are thrilled to recognize Suzanne Acheson for her work as a leader in Colorado education, and for her efforts toward building equity in learning,“ Carrie Yantzer, CASSP President, said in a statement. “We are proud and excited to celebrate her and the Hinkley community for their shared accomplishments.”

Acheson will now serve as the state representative in the National Assistant Principal of the Year program. She will be honored with other state winners at another ceremony in Philadelphia next year.

Acheson joins fellow APS Assistant Principal Jennifer Buster of Crawford Elementary School as a CASE-honored leader in the district. Bust was honored by the organization earlier this spring.