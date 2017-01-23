Amazon announces massive Aurora fulfillment facility, bringing more than 1,000 jobs

AURORA | Amazon.com announced another major facility for Aurora this morning, this one a million-square foot fulfillment center expected to employ more than 1,000 people.

The announcement comes on the heels of Amazon opening a 452,000-square-foot “sortation facility” at 19799 East 36th Drive in Majestic Commercenter last year. That site employs hundreds and is already operating.

“We are excited to create 1,000 new full-time jobs in Colorado that pay 30 percent higher than traditional retail jobs and receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America Operations, said in a statement announcing the plan.

FILE - In this Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, Miracle Stewart, right, an employee of Amazon PrimeNow, prepares bags to fill with orders from customers making purchases, at a distribution hub in New York. Amazon said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, that it plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months. The online retailer says they are full-time jobs that come with benefits. Many of the jobs will be at new fulfillment centers being built in several states, including California, Florida and Texas. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The company said employees at the center “will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as sports equipment, musical instruments and furniture.”

It wasn’t clear from the statement when construction would start or where the center would be. Several recent large-scale warehouse projects have chosen locations along the Interstate 70 corridor in Aurora near Denver International Airport.

“It’s always great news when a company as innovative as Amazon makes an investment in Colorado,” Governor John Hickenlooper said in the statement. “The company’s announcement of a second facility and many more jobs for our state is something to celebrate. We are thrilled Amazon has discovered our talented workforce here in Colorado and we look forward to our ongoing partnership.”

Aurora officials also cheered the deal.

“We knew Amazon coming to Aurora meant the creation of great jobs for this community and the arrival of a strong corporate neighbor,” Mayor Steve Hogan said in the statement. “Our community has already benefited from their presence here and the announcement of a second facility is very exciting because it means continued economic growth in Aurora and the surrounding communities.”

Aurora Economic Development Council President and CEO Wendy Mitchell said in the statement the deal is another sign of the city’s business-friendly environment.

“The City of Aurora’s expedited permitting process was key to this project. I’m thrilled Amazon has chosen to expand its operations here and I am grateful to have Amazon as a corporate partner who is committed to providing our talented workforce with quality jobs,” she said.