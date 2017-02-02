Airman in viral family Christmas photo returns home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A deployed airman whose wife found a unique way to include him in the family Christmas photo last year has finally returned home.

FILE - In this undated file photo montage, Brandon Sistrunk, left, poses in southwest Asia and his wife, Ashley, and kids pose in Colorado Springs, Colo. After seeing her friends' family Christmas photos, Ashley, wanted to make sure Brandon was included in theirs. So, she had Brandon take a photo on base. After putting the pictures together digitally, she had her family Christmas photo. Brandon Sistrunk returned home to Colorado on Feb. 1, 2017. (Courtesy of Ashley Sistrunk via AP, File)

Ashley Sistrunk says her husband, Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Sistrunk, made his way back to Colorado on Wednesday after 6 ½ months overseas.

The photo of the couple and their four children combined pictures taken on two sides of the globe. Ashley had Brandon take a photo on base while holding a sign reading, “Merry” and combined it with a photo of her alongside their four children holding a sign that read “Christmas.”

She says she has showed her husband some of the online attention the photo generated and he “just couldn’t believe our little family impacted so many lives.”