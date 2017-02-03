Air Force announces 5-year plan to clear water contamination

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | The Air Force has a five-year plan to mitigate water contamination in an aquifer near Colorado Springs caused by toxic firefighting foam.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kp9LYr ) that Col. Doug Schiess, commander of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, on Thursday told El Paso County commissioners that the Air Force is committed to a five-year plan to deal with the water contamination in Security, Widefield and Fountain.

Firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base for decades seeped into the Widefield Aquifer, rendering well water for customers in southern El Paso County unsafe to drink. The Air Force no longer uses the foam.

Schiess wouldn’t elaborate on the mitigation plan, but says information about an internal Air Force report will be released in June or July.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com