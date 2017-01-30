Affidavit: Truck crossed white line before hitting trooper

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. | A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Colorado state trooper now faces a homicide charge.

Forty-one-year old Noe Gamez-Ruiz was initially charged with careless driving causing death and failure to yield for the accident last Nov. 25.

Authorities say Trooper Cody Donahue was standing beside a vehicle and investigating a previous crash when he was hit on Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock.

KUSA-TV reports that Gamez-Ruiz has now been additionally charged with criminally negligent homicide. The charge carries a 1- to 3-year prison sentence.

Gamez-Ruiz was driving a tractor-trailer for US Foods. He had driven for the company for more than 15 years. The company told the station in a statement that its drivers take part in ongoing safety training.

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com