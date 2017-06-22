Affidavit: Man suspected in Aurora slaying said victim ‘got in my face’

AURORA | A man charged with first-degree murder after a Monday evening slaying in Aurora told witnesses he shot the man because “he got in my face,” according to court documents.

Philip Wilson, mug shot courtesy Aurora police.

Philip K. Wilson, 34, was arrested on an RTD bus a short time after the June 19 slaying of 32-year-old Leon Charles Reimers outside a home at 1948 S. Ouray St.

Wilson is being held without bond in the Arapahoe County Jail on a first degree murder charge and two misdemeanor counts. If convicted of first-degree murder, Wilson would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Wilson, he had been staying at the house on South Ouray Street for a few days before the shooting.

Wilson’s girlfriend came to the home with Reimers to collect some of her belongings, witnesses told police, when Wilson shot him in the neck, killing him.

One witness told police that Wilson’s girlfriend, who refused to speak to police, told her that Wilson shot Reimers at close range without saying a word.

Other witnesses said Wilson told them Reimers “got in my face” and that he worried Reimers and his girlfriend were going to kill him.

After his arrest Wilson declined to speak to police until he spoke to a lawyer.

He us due in court June 26.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Warren Miller with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6117.