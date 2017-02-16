Adams County hires oil and gas inspector

ADAMS COUNTY | Adam Kraich has joined the Adams County Community and Economic Development Department as oil and gas inspector, according to a news release from the county director of public information, Jim Siedlecki.

In this role, Kraich will be responsible for field inspections, complaint response, guidance and outreach, and enforcement of county regulations.

“Oil and gas development is a tremendously important and sensitive issue in Adams County, and we needed to find the right individual for the inspector position,” Norman Wright, CED director, said in a statement. “Not only does Adam have a wealth of experience in various positions in the oil and gas industry, but he is a proven professional who understands the nuances of the job.”

The inspector position was created when the Adams County Board of Commissioners entered into an agreement in March 2016 with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) in an effort to increase public outreach and provide administration of the county’s new oil and gas regulations. Under the agreement, the inspector position is funded by the county and trained by the COGCC, and will conduct inspections on behalf of both agencies.

“When the board passed the updated oil and gas regulations last year, our constituents were passionate and vocal about the topic, and it deserves the attention of a full-time and independent local inspector in addition to the COGCC inspector,” Adams County Commissioners Chairwoman Eva J. Henry said in a statement. “Now that we have a full staff to focus on oil and gas, we can make sure to enforce the regulations on the books and conduct outreach to the public.”

A Colorado native, Kraich has worked in the oil and gas industry since 2008. He started working for a small service company in the operational and safety divisions before moving into the role of senior supervisor, overseeing production, training, administration, compliance, health, safety and environmental.

In 2013, Kraich took a position with Anadarko, where he received additional, formal training working for one of the state’s largest oil and gas producers.