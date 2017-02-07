Aaron Thompson’s appeal set for hearing next week in 2003 murder of daughter

AURORA | Lawyers appealing the century-plus prison sentence for Aaron Thompson — convicted of killing his daughter, Aarone, and telling Aurora police she ran away — are set to make oral arguments before the Colorado Court of Appeals next week.

Thompson, who has been behind bars since being indicted in 2007, was convicted of more than 30 crimes in 2009 and later sentenced to 114 years in prison.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS Aaron Thompson listens to closing arguments in his trial at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Thompson is accused in the disappearance and presumed death of his daughter, Aarone Thompson. He reported her missing in November 2005. (AP Photo/Andy Cross, POOL) From right: Pastor Thomas Mayes, Commander Jack DaLuz and others pray at the memorial of Aarone Thompson on Nov. 30 at The Children's Hospital in Aurora. Monday would have been Thompson's 11th birthday. (Heather A. Longway/The Aurora Sentinel) REMEMBERING AARONE Mary Lewis (front) and others light candles at the memorial for Aarone Thompson on Nov. 30 at The Children's Hospital in Aurora. Monday would have been Thompson's 11th birthday. (Heather A. Longway/The Aurora Sentinel)

In an appeal filed in 2015, Thompson’s lawyers argue his constitutional rights were violated when he was not allowed to choose his own lawyer and instead had to use the public defender’s office because he was indigent.

Thompson had been represented by Denver lawyer David Lane on a pro bono basis before trial, but a judge in Arapahoe County ruled that if Thompson wanted the state to pay for other sorts of legal services — including expert witnesses and investigators — he needed to be represented by the state’s public defender’s office.

“Requiring Thompson to accept the public defender as counsel in order to have access to ancillary services improperly forced him to choose between his right to counsel of choice and his right to present a defense,” wrote his appellate lawyers, Keyonyu O’Connell and Lynn Hartfield. “This is reversible error.”

The lawsuit also says local prosecutors relied to heavily on hearsay evidence — including from Thompson’s live-in ex girlfriend, Shely Lowe, who police say helped dispose of the girl’s body but died in 2006.

Oral arguments in the case are slated for Feb. 15 at the Ralph Carr Judicial Center in Denver.

Aarone Thompson’s disappearance was one of the most-talked about cases in the city’s history. Police have said the investigation — which started as a search for a runaway before turning into something of a cold-case murder investigation — was one of the most resource intensive in the police department’s history.

The police investigation started in November 2005 when Thompson called Aurora police and told them his 6-year-old daughter had run away after getting angry with him about a cookie.

Police searched in and near the Aurora home where Thompson and Lowe lived with nine children but didn’t find signs of Aarone.

Not long after the search started, police noticed an almost complete lack of signs of Aarone in the home, including no mattress for her and few photographs of her.

Police later had the other children removed from the home. After initially backing Aaron Thompson’s story about Aarone’s disapearance, the children eventually told police they had been told to lie.

They also detailed regular beatings at the hands of Lowe and Thompson.

According to testimony at Thompson’s eight-week trial and his sentencing in 2009, police believe Aarone had likely been killed sometime in 2002 or 2003 when she would have been 4 or 5 years old.

Despite hundreds of hours and millions of dollars spent on the case, the girl’s body has never been found.

At Thompson’s sentencing hearing the judge gave him several chances to address the court and investigators, as well as Aarone’s mother, who traveled from Michigan for the hearing, said they hoped Thompson would tell investigators where the body was hidden. Thompson never did.