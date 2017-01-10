I-70 avalanche, slide danger slowing down travel in Colorado

DENVER | A large avalanche on Interstate 70 and the danger of more slides is making it hard to get around Colorado’s high country and enjoy all the new snow.

An avalanche dumped up to 15 feet of snow on I-70 at Vail Pass overnight Tuesday after heavy snow piled on top of a layer of rain and sleet from the day before.

Other portions of I-70 as well mountain passes on other highways are being periodically closed so crews can trigger avalanches to prevent surprise slides, leaving drivers to wait it out.

Monarch Mountain, which got 28 inches of snow the last two days, was closed Tuesday because of avalanche control work on Monarch Pass. Crested Butte Mountain Resort was back open after shutting down early Monday because of safety concerns.