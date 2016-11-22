4 hunters sentenced for illegal hunting in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Four hunters have been sentenced in connection to a multiyear investigation into illegal hunting on the Uncompahgre Plateau.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2fmf5rg ) that 42-year-old Gerald Sickels, of Nulca, will have to spend one year in jail on non-work days and three other men were convicted in connection to the illegal hunting activity.

Sickels is accused of taking clients on multi-day hunts from 1999 through 2011. The violations occurred in Game Management Unit 61 on the plateau west of Montrose, where it can often take 20 years or more for hunters to legally draw a tag.

Sickels’ assistant was sentenced to probation in connection to the hunting.

Two hunters from Tennessee have each paid fines in connection to the case.

