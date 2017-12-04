32nd Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run — SLIDESHOW

AURORA | Thousands of motorcyclists gathered on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Aurora Sports Park before making their way to the Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Toy Run to donate toys and stuffed animals for the patients to receive during the holidays.

Amanda Ortiz-Martinez is seen waving to motorcyclists as they enter the Children's Hospital Colorado campus to deliver toys to the patients Dec. 3, during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. Thousands of motorcyclists met at Aurora Sports Park and rode in a convoy down Colfax Ave. to the hospital with their donations in tow. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Alissa Davis heaves a giant teddy bear from her shoulders into a donation bin in the atrium of the children's hospital Dec. 3 during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. This is Alissa's second year participating in the event where thousands of motorcyclists meet at Aurora Sports Park and travel in a convoy to the hospital to deliver their toy donations for the patients to receive during the holidays. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora

Alyssa Wajcik, who is a staff member of Children's Hospital Colorado, sorts a mere fraction of the toys that were donated during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run, Dec. 3. Thousands of motorcyclists travelled in a convoy from Aurora Sports Park to the hospital, with donations in tow, to deliver them to the hospital for the patients to receive during the holidays. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Santa Claus arrives in style at the Children's Hospital Colorado, Dec. 3, during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run, where thousands of bikers deliver toys to the children. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Alissa Davis enters the atrium of the children's hospital with a giant teddy bear to donate Dec. 3 during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. This is Alissa's second year participating in the event, where thousands of motorcyclists meet at Aurora Sports Park and travel in a convoy to the hospital to deliver their toy donations for the patients to receive during the holidays. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

With the help of Marissa Gettman, left, Jolee, center, and Joseph Battaglia-Madrid, get a view from the top of a fire engine, Dec. 3 at Aurora Sports Park, before leaving in a convoy heading to Colorado Children's Hospital as part of the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. Thousands of bikers met at Aurora Sports Park before traveling in a convoy down Colfax Ave. to deliver toys to the hospital for the patients. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Firemen from the Aurora Fire Department deliver a box of toys to the Children's Hospital Colorado Dec. 3 during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel

Johnny Lopez donates two giant teddy bears Dec. 3 during the 32nd Annual Children's Hospital Colorado Toy Run. This is Johnny's third time participating in the event where thousands of motorcyclists meet at Aurora Sports Park and travel in a convoy to the hospital to deliver their toy donations for the patients to receive during the holidays. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora